No voter card causes issues from many Kingston renters

On Monday, the polls will be open to Kingston residents to cast their vote in this year’s municipal election.

Recently, an issue has arisen for many people renting apartments in Kingston as they did not receive the card that enables them to vote.

“The people living in my building have been discussing this in our common-room and people are saying they might not even bother voting because they are so upset about this,” said Rika Blakslee, a Kingston resident who says she has received neither any information nor her voter card.

The City of Kingston Elections Office told Global News that if someone finds that they are not on the voters list, there is an application that needs to be filled out in person or electronically by email.

The city is able to process the application and produce the voter with the information at city hall, said city clerk Janet Jaynes. Those who are unable to come to city hall can provide their personal information through email.

Jaynes said if you did not receive a voters card, and do not want to provide your information through email, or can’t get to city hall, there is another alternative.

It is not required for voters to be on the voters list when they walk into the voting station, as there will be someone there who can add their name to the list, Jaynes said.

The City of Kingston made it clear that it has been encouraging people since February to check whether they are on the voters list to prevent any confusion during the election.

In-person polls will be open on Monday across Kingston from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.