Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Kingston
Mayoral incumbent Bryan Paterson is facing three other candidates, current Coun. Rob Matheson, former councilor Vicki Schmolka and local personality Eric Lee. Lakeside, Portsmouth and Trillium districts do not have incumbents, so it’s anybody’s race. The Trillium district does have one politically seasoned candidate, Robert Kiley, who has run several times provincially for the Green Party, and who was deputy party leader in the most recent Ontario election.
Candidates
Mayor
Eric Lee
Rob Matheson
Vicki Schmolka
Council
Councillor – Countryside District 1
Louis Cyr
Gary Oosterhof (incumbent)
Jeff Scott
Councillor – Loyalist-Cataraqui District 2
Simon Chapelle
Bittu George
Stephanie Drapeau
Georgina Riel
Councillor – Collins-Bayridge District 3
Don Amos
Lisa Osanic (incumbent)
Councillor – Lakeside District 4
Ashley Johnson
Dave McKenna
Jordan Morelli
Ed Smith
Chris Morris
Wayne Hill
Councillor – Portsmouth District 5
Chris Ball
Alexandra de Haas
Bridget Doherty
David Dossett
Carly Francke
Councillor – Trillium District 6
Jimmy Hassan
Jim Hoover
Robert Kiley
Floyd Patterson
Councillor – Kingscourt-Rideau District 7
Cheryl-Anne Dorey Bennett
Mary Rita Holland (incumbent)
Darryl McIntosh
Councillor – Meadowbrook-Strathcona District 8
Jeff McLaren (incumbent)
Taylor Pearce
Councillor – Williamsville District 9
Vincent Cinanni
Jim Neill (incumbent)
Andre Imbeault
Councillor – Sydenham District 10
Dylan Chenier
Matt Gaiser
Peter Stroud (incumbent)
Steve France
Councillor – King’s Town District 11
Byron Emmons
Rob Hutchison (incumbent)
Councillor – Pittsburgh District 12
Ryan Nelson Boehme (incumbent) (acclaimed)
