Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Kingston

Mayoral incumbent Bryan Paterson is facing three other candidates, current Coun. Rob Matheson, former councilor Vicki Schmolka and local personality Eric Lee. Lakeside, Portsmouth and Trillium districts do not have incumbents, so it’s anybody’s race. The Trillium district does have one politically seasoned candidate, Robert Kiley, who has run several times provincially for the Green Party, and who was deputy party leader in the most recent Ontario election.

Candidates

Mayor

Eric Lee

Rob Matheson





Bryan Paterson (incumbent)Vicki SchmolkaCouncil

Councillor – Countryside District 1

Louis Cyr

Gary Oosterhof (incumbent)

Jeff Scott

Councillor – Loyalist-Cataraqui District 2

Simon Chapelle

Bittu George

Stephanie Drapeau

Georgina Riel

Councillor – Collins-Bayridge District 3

Don Amos

Lisa Osanic (incumbent)

Councillor – Lakeside District 4

Ashley Johnson

Dave McKenna

Jordan Morelli

Ed Smith

Chris Morris

Wayne Hill

Councillor – Portsmouth District 5

Chris Ball

Alexandra de Haas

Bridget Doherty

David Dossett

Carly Francke

Councillor – Trillium District 6

Jimmy Hassan

Jim Hoover

Robert Kiley

Floyd Patterson

Councillor – Kingscourt-Rideau District 7

Cheryl-Anne Dorey Bennett

Mary Rita Holland (incumbent)

Darryl McIntosh

Councillor – Meadowbrook-Strathcona District 8

Jeff McLaren (incumbent)

Taylor Pearce

Councillor – Williamsville District 9

Vincent Cinanni

Jim Neill (incumbent)

Andre Imbeault

Councillor – Sydenham District 10

Dylan Chenier

Matt Gaiser

Peter Stroud (incumbent)

Steve France

Councillor – King’s Town District 11

Byron Emmons

Rob Hutchison (incumbent)

Councillor – Pittsburgh District 12

Ryan Nelson Boehme (incumbent) (acclaimed)