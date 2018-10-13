Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Kingston

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Kingston.

Google Maps
A A

Mayoral incumbent Bryan Paterson is facing three other candidates, current Coun. Rob Matheson, former councilor Vicki Schmolka and local personality Eric Lee. Lakeside, Portsmouth and Trillium districts do not have incumbents, so it’s anybody’s race. The Trillium district does have one politically seasoned candidate, Robert Kiley, who has run several times provincially for the Green Party, and who was deputy party leader in the most recent Ontario election.

Candidates

Mayor

Eric Lee
Rob Matheson

Story continues below
Bryan Paterson (incumbent)
Vicki Schmolka
Council

Councillor – Countryside District 1

Louis Cyr
Gary Oosterhof (incumbent)
Jeff Scott

Councillor – Loyalist-Cataraqui District 2

Simon Chapelle
Bittu George
Stephanie Drapeau
Georgina Riel

Councillor – Collins-Bayridge District 3

Don Amos
Lisa Osanic (incumbent)

Councillor – Lakeside District 4

Ashley Johnson
Dave McKenna
Jordan Morelli
Ed Smith
Chris Morris
Wayne Hill

Councillor – Portsmouth District 5

Chris Ball
Alexandra de Haas
Bridget Doherty
David Dossett
Carly Francke

Councillor – Trillium District 6

Jimmy Hassan
Jim Hoover
Robert Kiley
Floyd Patterson

Councillor – Kingscourt-Rideau District 7

Cheryl-Anne Dorey Bennett
Mary Rita Holland (incumbent)
Darryl McIntosh

Councillor – Meadowbrook-Strathcona District 8

Jeff McLaren (incumbent)
Taylor Pearce

Councillor – Williamsville District 9

Vincent Cinanni
Jim Neill (incumbent)
Andre Imbeault

Councillor – Sydenham District 10

Dylan Chenier
Matt Gaiser
Peter Stroud (incumbent)
Steve France

Councillor – King’s Town District 11

Byron Emmons
Rob Hutchison (incumbent)

Councillor – Pittsburgh District 12

Ryan Nelson Boehme (incumbent) (acclaimed)

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
city of kingston
Kingston municipal election
Ontario Election
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News