Politics
October 17, 2018 12:46 pm

WATCH LIVE: Kingston mayoral all candidates debate

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH LIVE: All four people running for mayor in Kingston square off in an all candidates debate.

A A

With the municipal elections just days away, Global Kingston has invited all four mayoral candidates to square off on Kingston’s most pressing issues.

READ MORE: Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Kingston

Incumbent Mayor Bryan Paterson and candidates Vicki Schmolka, Rob Patterson and Eric Lee will have the chance to explain to the people of Kingston why they should be elected mayor on Oct. 22.

The candidates will discuss issues like taxes, downtown development and of course, in honour of legalization, cannabis in Kingston.

WATCH: Kington’s mayoral candidates on pot shops

