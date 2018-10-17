WATCH LIVE: Kingston mayoral all candidates debate

With the municipal elections just days away, Global Kingston has invited all four mayoral candidates to square off on Kingston’s most pressing issues.

Incumbent Mayor Bryan Paterson and candidates Vicki Schmolka, Rob Patterson and Eric Lee will have the chance to explain to the people of Kingston why they should be elected mayor on Oct. 22.

The candidates will discuss issues like taxes, downtown development and of course, in honour of legalization, cannabis in Kingston.

