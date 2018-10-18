Kelowna RCMP aided by alert citizen in arrest of break-and-enter suspect

A suspect was arrested on Wednesday, just hours after police released images and information regarding a break-and-enter in Rutland.

And local police say a keen-eyed member of the public played a key role in the arrest.

On Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a daytime residential break-and-enter along Hollywood Road South. Upon attending the scene, police reviewed home-surveillance footage, which captured the suspect on video and his car as well, a silver, four-door sedan.

“Within hours of releasing those images to the public, with the assistance of our media partners, police received a 911 emergency call from a caller who reported that she had spotted the suspect vehicle parked and occupied along Rutland Road North,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Officers responded and subsequently arrested a 32-year-old Kelowna man, who was still in his vehicle when police arrived, without incident. Once positively identified, the man was found to be in breach of court conditions.

“Our general duty investigators recovered physical evidence from inside the suspect’s vehicle, which they believe links the 32-year-old to the alleged break and enter,” said O’Donaghey.

The man was held in police custody overnight and was expected to appear in court today, facing a number of new potential charges.