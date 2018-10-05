Ottawa police seek public’s help identifying break and enter suspect

Ottawa police are asking the public to help identify a second suspect in an alleged robbery that occurred in late September.

Police say that between Sept. 19-27, two people gained entry to buildings at the University of Ottawa. Once inside the buildings, investigators say the men allegedly stole several laptop computers which totaled approximately $10,000 in value.

On Oct. 1, police identified one of the men involved. He was subsequently arrested but did not tell police the identity of the second male. The second suspect remains unidentified at this time.

The man is described as a black male with some facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was carrying a red backpack and wearing a white baseball cap with the Nike logo, a black hoodie, and a black t-shirt with a white design.

Anyone with information is asked to call the break and enter unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 4533. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).