Man charged with break and enter, assault after incident in Bradford

A man has been charged with break and enter and assault following an incident at a home in Bradford, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Monday just after midnight, officers were called to a home in the Line 6 and Barrie Street area after receiving a report of a break-in, assault and robbery.

Police say the victim told officers the suspect claimed he was owed money and had allegedly threatened him with a weapon.

Officers say the suspect was arrested a short distance away and was transported to the South Division.

According to police, a 38-year-old man from Bradford has been charged with break and enter, fail to comply with an undertaking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault, assault with a weapon, mischief, uttering threats and robbery.

Police say the man was held pending a bail hearing.