Man charged with break and enter, assault after incident in Bradford
A man has been charged with break and enter and assault following an incident at a home in Bradford, police say.
According to South Simcoe police, on Monday just after midnight, officers were called to a home in the Line 6 and Barrie Street area after receiving a report of a break-in, assault and robbery.
Police say the victim told officers the suspect claimed he was owed money and had allegedly threatened him with a weapon.
READ MORE: Woman charged after OPP seize drugs, cash in Orillia
Officers say the suspect was arrested a short distance away and was transported to the South Division.
According to police, a 38-year-old man from Bradford has been charged with break and enter, fail to comply with an undertaking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault, assault with a weapon, mischief, uttering threats and robbery.
Police say the man was held pending a bail hearing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.