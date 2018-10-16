Crime
October 16, 2018 9:26 am

Man charged with break and enter, assault after incident in Bradford

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

South Simcoe Police cruisers outside of the service's station in Bradford.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A man has been charged with break and enter and assault following an incident at a home in Bradford, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Monday just after midnight, officers were called to a home in the Line 6 and Barrie Street area after receiving a report of a break-in, assault and robbery.

Police say the victim told officers the suspect claimed he was owed money and had allegedly threatened him with a weapon.

READ MORE: Woman charged after OPP seize drugs, cash in Orillia

Officers say the suspect was arrested a short distance away and was transported to the South Division.

According to police, a 38-year-old man from Bradford has been charged with break and enter, fail to comply with an undertaking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault, assault with a weapon, mischief, uttering threats and robbery.

Police say the man was held pending a bail hearing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Barrie Street
Bradford
Bradford Crime
Break And Enter
Break In
Line 6
Robbery
South Simcoe Police
weapon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News