Woman charged after OPP seize drugs, cash in Orillia

A woman from Milton has been charged following a drug-trafficking investigation in Orillia, police say.

According to Orillia OPP, on Friday at around 3:45 p.m., police arrested 30-year-old Janilyn Batac in Orillia in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation.

Police say at the time of the arrest, officers found a quantity of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cash and “evidence of trafficking.”

According to police, Batac was charged with four counts of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say she was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday.