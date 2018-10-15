Crime
October 15, 2018 5:18 pm

Woman charged after OPP seize drugs, cash in Orillia

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

OPP have charged a woman in Milton after a drug investigation.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A woman from Milton has been charged following a drug-trafficking investigation in Orillia, police say.

According to Orillia OPP, on Friday at around 3:45 p.m., police arrested 30-year-old Janilyn Batac in Orillia in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation.

Police say at the time of the arrest, officers found a quantity of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cash and “evidence of trafficking.”

READ MORE: Barrie police seek to identify woman accused of stealing health care products

According to police, Batac was charged with four counts of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say she was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Drug Trafficking
drug trafficking investigation
Milton woman
Ontario Provincial Police
Orillia
Orillia Crime
Orillia drug bust
Orillia drug trafficking
Orillia OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News