2 men face charges over abduction of 48-year-old woman in Red Deer

Police say two men are facing charges in connection with the abduction of a 48-year-old woman in Red Deer on Wednesday morning.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, the RCMP said they expect to provide an update on their investigation after the suspects have officially been charged.

On Wednesday, the RCMP were looking for the woman and a pickup truck she was believed to have been driving because they said they believed she “may be in danger.” The woman was later found unharmed and her pickup truck was located as well.

“RCMP continue to investigate and are looking to speak to a Good Samaritan couple who encountered one of the suspects and the victim yesterday afternoon, southeast of Red Deer, and offered them assistance,” police said Thursday. “The man and woman are described as older and (were) driving a white truck.

“They encountered the suspect and victim in the early afternoon of Oct. 17 in the area of Township Road 272 and Highway 42, southeast of Red Deer, near the Pine Lake Highway… [They] drove them to Red Deer Regional Hospital.”

The RCMP are asking the the couple to call the Red Deer RCMP’s complaint line at 403-343-5575 so they can help police with their investigation.

