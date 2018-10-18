Crime
October 18, 2018

Red Deer RCMP investigate after body found in city park

Red Deer RCMP taped off a portion of Coronation Park on Oct. 18, 2018 after a dead body was found.

Red Deer RCMP have contained a portion of a local park after a resident reported a dead body on Thursday morning.

Police were called after a deceased male was found on an embankment of Coronation Park at around 8:25 a.m.

It’s too early in the investigation to have determined the cause of death or whether the death was suspicious, a news release said.

The Forensic Identification Section is on scene and police are asking anyone with information to call 403-343-5575.

Global News