Red Deer RCMP investigate after body found in city park

Red Deer RCMP have contained a portion of a local park after a resident reported a dead body on Thursday morning.
Police were called after a deceased male was found on an embankment of Coronation Park at around 8:25 a.m.
It’s too early in the investigation to have determined the cause of death or whether the death was suspicious, a news release said.
The Forensic Identification Section is on scene and police are asking anyone with information to call 403-343-5575.
