LaSalle Legion averts impending closure thanks to fundraising efforts

The Royal Canadian Legion in LaSalle is no longer in danger of closing down after Montrealers stepped up to save the post.

“We’re obviously very elated as to what’s happened” legion president Ray Cormie said.

“This is great for our veterans and the community we’re in.”

Branch 212 in LaSalle has been struggling since it lost its charitable tax status in 2013 and saw its taxes climb from $3,000 to $30,000 a year.

In September, the legion announced it would have to close its doors by Nov. 4 if it couldn’t pay off a hefty municipal tax bill of $24,000.

As a result, it held at least six fundraisers — including concerts, a comedy show and a dinner — over three weeks in hopes of raising enough money to cover the costs.

The community’s efforts to help and keep the legion open have been touching, according to Cormie.

“It does prove that the community does care about us and they do want us here,” Cormie said. “And that we provide an essential service here in the borough of LaSalle.”

While the legion isn’t completely out of the woods yet, the organization said it will keep its LaSalle headquarters until at least 2020. Cormie said he hopes the branch can stay in the borough.

The legion is now tasked with reapplying for tax-exempt status.

“We may have won the battle in this particular case, but we haven’t won the war.”