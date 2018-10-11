Fundraising efforts underway to save LaSalle Legion

Lasalle’s Royal Canadian Legion is holding a fundraising blitz over the next three weeks to try and pay off a hefty municipal tax bill. If it can’t pay the $24,000 bill by Nov. 4, it could face foreclosure.

“A lot of these people got no place to go when we informed them it might happen,” said Legion vice-president Bruce Allan.

“It’s really been sad news in this place.”

As the son of a Second World War vet, Allan has been working non-stop to save his organization.

The Lasalle Legion is holding six fundraisers over the next three weeks. They include a comedy show hosted by Joey Elias, a few concerts, and a roast beef dinner.

Along with an online fundraising campaign, the Legion is hoping it will raise enough to pay off its municipal tax bill and fend off an impending closure.

“I just don’t understand. They must have had members of their family who fought in a war and fought for their country,” said Allan. “The province of Quebec doesn’t seem to do anything for the legions.”

The organization lost its charitable tax status back in 2013, and saw its taxes climb from $3,000 to $30,000 a year.

The Legion can’t apply for tax-free status again until next year and erasing the bill isn’t an option.

“We can’t exempt someone from taxes if they don’t have the status for it,” said city councillor Sterling Downey. “Because if we do that it’s illegal.”

“If we do that I could exempt you from taxes and any business and that would open up a door for corruption and collusion.”

Downey is talking with the province and the federal government about what can be done. He would love to see all Quebec Legions get granted charitable status — something some other provinces have done.

Raising the money for now, however, is the Legion’s best bet.

“We just try to give the members hope and that is the only thing that keeps us going is the hope you know,” said Allan.

The Legion is studying other options, including potentially selling the building and buying it back at a cheaper price, or renting the space — but that will likely take some time.

The Legion members are for now are focusing on fundraising, with the hope it will raise enough money by Nov. 4.