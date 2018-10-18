Part of Peter Lougheed Hospital evacuated due to suspicious package

Calgary police are investigating after a suspicious package was spotted near a 32 Avenue N.E. strip mall Thursday morning.

Police said the call came in at 9:50 a.m. after a passerby noticed the package.

Police confirmed rooms on the north side of the Peter Lougheed Hospital have been evacuated. Some nearby businesses have also been evacuated.

The area has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal robot was called in to help in the investigation.

London Town Square and rooms on the north side of Peter Lougheed have been evacuated as @CalgaryPolice investigate a suspicious package. Mall employees say they were evacuated at around 10:15am – they've heard no word on when they can go back. pic.twitter.com/kD8xAsjpBR — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) October 18, 2018

