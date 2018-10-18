Assiniboine Park Zoo’s newest and cutest red panda has a name

Voters weighed in to choose between four different names for the Assiniboine Park Zoo‘s newest red panda bear.

The Winnipeg zoo announced on Wednesday the final declension: Mambo.

While the name may remind Winnipeggers of a catchy song, the zoo say’s there’s a reason behind the bear cubs name.

The name comes from a Latin dance; the cubs father, Tango, is also named after a Latin dance.

Options also included, Makalu, Zami, Thulo and T.J., given by the zoo in an online poll.

The zoo said the name Mambo won with 1,111 votes. The second runner up was TJ (Tango Junior) with 677 votes. He was born July 6 and staff describe him as a cub on the larger size, and very healthy.

And because we like to celebrate, here’s some music to dance to: