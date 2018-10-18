Stephen Colbert offers Canadian tourism board new ad celebrating legal weed

Stephen Colbert offered Canada’s tourism board a new ad promoting the legalization of marijuana.

He ran the mock tourism ad during Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The clip begins with a narrator showing images of Canada including its wildlife and cities.

“Canada has something for everyone. Whether it’s our scenic vistas, our charming wildlife, our thriving cities or now our legalized marijuana,” the narrator says in the ad.

“So visit today because who knows if we’ll be here tomorrow. You know, like, life’s so fleeting. Like, maple syrup oozing through an hourglass,” he says.

He continues: “It’s all some sort of cosmic plan that we can’t comprehend. You know, it’s like our brains are clouds and they’re just floating above the antlers.”

“Hey, haven’t we seen that moose before,” the narrator asks as a clip of a moose appears.

“Anyway, let’s listen to these guys they have all the answers,” he says before playing — and singing along to — the music video for The Barenaked Ladies’ One Week.

“It’s been one week since you looked at me … Five days since you tackled me, I still got the — damn there’s that moose again. What does that moose want,” he says as the moose reappears.

“Everybody be cool. Cool it,” he shouts.

Finally, a plate of poutine appears and the narrator comes back to reality, saying, “Wait, what was this an ad for again? Oh yeah, come to Canada … for some reason.”

Medical marijuana has been legal since 2001 in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has spent the past two years working toward legalizing recreational pot “to better reflect society’s changing opinion about marijuana and to bring black market operators into a regulated system.”

Now that recreational marijuana is officially legal across the country, people can purchase weed and selected cannabis products online or through stores and delivered to their homes by Canada Post or couriers. The process varies from province to province.

