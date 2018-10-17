5 warnings from U.S. border agents after weed legalization

In the wake of marijuana legalization in Canada, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has a main message for people crossing into the country: don’t bring any pot into the U.S.

U.S. border agents held a media conference Wednesday to spell out the rules for crossing through the Canadian-American border now that weed is legal.

Here are five major takeaways.

A pot pardon in Canada does not translate to the U.S.

On Wednesday, Ottawa announced plans to pardon Canadians with simple pot possession convictions in the past (30 grams or less).

But U.S. border officials said the U.S. does not recognize foreign pardons. So you could be “deemed inadmissible” to enter into the U.S. even if Canada has given you a pot pardon.

Heading into the U.S. for weed-related business

If you’re a Canadian government employee working in the weed business and head to the States on a work-related trip, you may not be let in.

Even if you’re heading to a U.S. state for pot business where cannabis is legal, such as California or Colorado, a U.S. border agent may still deem you inadmissible.

However, if you work in the weed industry in Canada and are heading into America for pleasure, not business, you may be let in.

U.S. citizens coming into Canada for ‘pot tourism’

If you’re an American travelling in Canada and smoked weed after it became legal, you may be OK to head back into the States — even if you admit it to a border official.

But border officials stressed that if your vehicle smells like weed you will probably get searched.

Don’t lie

American border officials stressed that if you’re heading into the U.S., don’t lie about getting high. The honesty policy applies to those who used cannabis before it became legal too.

“Border officials are going to find out if you’re lying. Being honest is always the best. If you are dishonest then you could be denied entry and it’s misrepresentation,” a U.S. border guard said.

Don’t bring weed of any form into the U.S.

This may seem like the most obvious warning, but U.S. border officials made sure to reiterate the statement.

Whether you’re a Canadian or U.S. citizen, if you bring marijuana of any form into the U.S., you could be fined, arrested and face state and federal charges.