Here’s how much cannabis costs across Canada

Cannabis is now available to purchase across the country for recreational use, and we’re finally getting a look at how the plant is being priced.

The price point has been a hotly debated issue, as four in 10 Canadians have said the price of pot will determine whether they buy cannabis legally.

READ MORE: 4 in 10 Canadians say price of cannabis will determine if they buy legally: Ipsos poll

According to the Statistics Canada, on average, the price of pot on the black market was around $6.83 per gram.

Canadians are willing to spend a little more to make sure they get their weed legally — but experts say the price can’t be too high or buyers will stick with the black market.

Michael Amlung, a behavioural neuroscience assistant professor and a faculty affiliate of the Michael G. DeGroote Centre for Medicinal Cannabis Research at McMaster University, said his data shows that between $10-$14 per gram is the optimal price for Ontario.

WATCH: Alberta cannabis store Fire & Flower explains different strains of pot

Provinces and territories are responsible for regulating pot sales, and new online shopping sites, both government-run and private, show there is a wide variety of marijuana with a variety of prices. Here’s a look at pot prices across the country:

B.C. –

In British Columbia, cannabis is available online and in government approved private stores. The government-run website offers dried cannabis flowers at $6.99-$16.28 per gram.

For the more expensive ones, you can buy at around $50 for 3.5 grams. You can also get a pre-roll for $4.20.

MORE: For the launch of our weekly newsletter Cannabis IQ, we’re giving away $100 Visa gift cards. Click here to find out more.

Alberta –

Private retailers will sell cannabis along with the official AGLC website. Prices range from $9.24-$15.42 a gram, but pot is also sold at $49.99 per 3.5 grams.

You can get a pre-rolled cigarette for $6.64.

Saskatchewan –

Private retailers are allowed to set their own price. Prices will become available as stores open Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

Manitoba –

The province has licensed four stores, which are allowed to sell online or in a traditional storefront. Delta 9 Cannabis is selling online for $12 a gram, but supplies sold out within hours of opening.

READ MORE: Pot sells out online in Winnipeg, lineups grow outside stores

Ontario –

The government-run website is selling cannabis for between $7.95-$13.25 per gram, though an oral spray can cost more than $100.

Private stores are expected to be up and running in April.

WATCH: Grow your own pot crop — cannabis experts explain process ahead of legalization

Quebec –

Quebec has previously said products will be priced at $5.25 a gram, taxes included. Marijuana will also be available at private retailers.

WATCH: Big lines ahead of cannabis store opening in Quebec

New Brunswick –

New Brunswick’s official government retailer has listed prices from $8.50-14.99. A joint can cost $7.50 or more. Private retailers are also available.

READ MORE: Cannabis legalization could prompt new trade battle in the Maritimes

Nova Scotia –

Cannabis is available from the official government retailer from $6.33-$10.99 for “value cannabis,” $9-$10.98 for “core cannabis,” and $10.99 and above for “premium cannabis.” Private retailers are also available.

PEI –

Prince Edward Island has cannabis priced from $5.65 and up from government retailers. Private retailers are also available.

Newfoundland and Labrador –

The first province that was able to sell marijuana priced it out at $4.79 for a pre-roll, and the dried flower is selling for $6.89 and up per gram on the online government website. There are also privately owned stores.

WATCH: Newfoundland makes history with first sale of legal recreational marijuana in Canada

Yukon –

Officials told local media that pot will retail between *$6-$20* a gram, but the cheapest variety won’t be available on Oct. 17. The cheapest variety available at the beginning of legalization is expected to be around $8.

Nunavut –

Private stores approved by the government are allowed to sell in store and online. The only retailer approved for online sales was Tweed, which didn’t list prices.

Northwest Territories –

Along with private retailers, the government’s online store was selling cannabis from $13.13-$17.50 per gram.