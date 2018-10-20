Politics
October 20, 2018 12:01 pm

Kingston municipal election 2018 cheat sheet: A last-minute voter’s guide

By Online Reporter  Global News

Online voting approaches 5,000 ballots cast in Kingston by Thursday, Oct. 18.

According to the city of Kingston, by Thursday, nearly 5,000 people had already voted online, and just over 4,000 people voted on Oct. 13 when the advance polls were open.

That means 10 per cent of the city’s electorate has voted. It also means the majority of the electorate has yet to get to the polls.

If you’re not one of the over 9,000 people in Kingston who has already voted in the municipal election, read on to see how and where you can vote on Monday, Oct. 22.

Before you do anything, check to see if you are on the voters’ list — the city of Kingston has a simple tool where you can check if you’re already registered to vote in the limestone city. If you are, you should have received a voter card that you can use to vote online or in person.

Ranked-ballot referendum

This year, along with voting for mayor, councillor and school trustee, ballots in Kingston will include a yes or no referendum question, asking Kingstonians if they would like to institute a ranked-ballot voting system for the next election in 2022.

Currently, like most municipalities in Canada, Kingston’s municipal elections work on a first-past-the-post-system — whichever candidate garners the most votes wins. In ranked-ballot voting, voters are asked to rank their candidate by first, second, third choice and so on. With this ranking system, officials then count the ballots — the first candidate with more than 50 per cent of the vote wins. If this isn’t achieved, the process continues.

Online voting

In order to vote online, you must be registered to do so. The city requires a two-step registration for online voting, for which you will need your voter card, or what the city of Kingston calls your “elector information notice.” This card will have a VIN, a number that you can use to sign in to online voting and cast your ballot for the municipal election and the referendum.

If you did not receive your voter card, see the “Registering to vote” section below.

Online voting is open until Oct. 22 at 8 p.m., when all the polls close. To register for online voting, click here.

Registering to vote

If you are one of the many people in Kingston who did not receive their voter card, then don’t despair, there are two ways you can get on the voter registration list.

In order to get your name on the voter’s list, you will need to fill out this form and submit it into the city with a piece of ID that shows your name and address. You can deliver your application to city hall or email it to elections@cityofkingston.ca with a photocopy of your ID.

If your application is approved, you will receive your VIN, which will allow you to register for online voting. You can also use this number to ride Kingston Transit buses for free on election day. The city is advising people to register as soon as they can since the election is fast approaching.

In-person voting

In-person voting stations will be open Oct. 22, and those living in Kingston who are eligible to vote can do so in their respective districts between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

According to the city, the easiest way to vote in person is to bring your voter card with you. Again, if you haven’t received a voter card, there are a few ways around it (see the “Registering to vote” section above).

If for some reason you can’t get on the voters’ list before election day, or you simply didn’t have time, you can show up anywhere in your district with appropriate identification and vote in person.

If you don’t know what district you live in, you can check here.

If you still don’t know who’s running in your district, we’ve got a list you can check here.

Voting locations by district

Collins-Bayridge

Countryside

Kingscourt-Rideau

King’s Town

Lakeside

Loyalist Cataraqui

Meadowbrook-Strathcona

Pittsburgh

Portsmouth

Sydenham

Trillium

Williamsville

