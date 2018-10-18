University Drive Bridge closed to vehicle traffic

The University Drive Bridge on Western’s main campus is closed to vehicle traffic.

Officials announced last week that the 95-year-old structure would be closed starting Thursday, following a routine inspection by a structural engineering firm.

The bridge remains open for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Safety is at the forefront of this decision,” said Helen Connell, associate vice-president of communications at Western.

“We are working with the city of London, London Transit, emergency services, University hospital and other community stakeholders to communicate the closure and mitigate its impact.”

The LTC started rerouting its 6, 13, and 106 buses at the start of the week. Heading north, all three routes continue up Richmond Street past the main gates and turn left on Windermere Road, before entering campus through University Hospital.

Heading south, only the 13 is impacted. It makes a small loop in the University Hospital area before heading eastbound on Windermere Road.

Western says the engineering firm which was commissioned to inspect the structure found it needed “necessary repairs.”

It’s unclear how long the bridge will remain closed, but the university says it could take up to months until work is complete.