59-year-old man in hospital after mobility scooter struck in Surrey

A 59-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after their mobility scooter was struck by a vehicle in Surrey on Wednesday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m., at the intersection of 140th Street and Green Timbers Way.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police said alcohol, drugs and speed have been ruled out as contributing factors in the crash.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) & Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation team (CCIT) attended the scene for investigation.

Police closed 140th Street southbound from 100 Avenue to the Fraser Highway for several hours.