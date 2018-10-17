Video circulating on how to crack NSLC’s new cannabis website  

Cannabis has been legal for less than 24 hours, and someone has already figured out how to bypass the NSLC’s age verification process on its retail website.

A 77-second video posted from a private account on Wednesday describes how to code your way around using the NSLC’s online access cards.

READ MORE: Here is what the NSLC’s secure cannabis website looks like

The NSLC did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday evening.

To receive one of the cards, Nova Scotian adults have to visit the province’s government-owned liquor stores in person to prove their age. They’ll then receive an access code that allows them to use the province’s retail website.

MORE: For the launch of our weekly newsletter Cannabis IQ, we’re giving away $100 Visa gift cards. Click here to find out more.

MORE: Sign up for Cannabis IQ, a weekly newsletter covering legalization

The website allows users to explore what type of experience they’d like to have with cannabis. A five-step quiz is available for customers and will eventually recommend one of four “experience profiles.”

But anyone underage attempting to purchase cannabis will still face a roadblock. Age verification is required when cannabis is delivered to a customer by Canada Post, according to the NSLC.

As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, over $20,000 worth of cannabis sales were made online on the day of legalization, and over $393,000 in total.

— With files from Alexander Quon