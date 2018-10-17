One intersection opens, another closes amid Dundas Place construction

The city of London is out with another update as construction on Dundas Place continues.

As of Wednesday, the intersection of Talbot and Dundas streets reopened to traffic heading north and southbound. At the same time, the intersection of Richmond and Dundas streets closed to north and southbound traffic in addition to the previous east and westbound closure.

The intersection of Richmond and Dundas streets is expected to remain closed in all directions for the remainder of the construction season in December. The city reports the closure will facilitate underground infrastructure work.

Traffic is being diverted southbound and Queens Avenue, northbound at King Street, eastbound at Ridout Street, and westbound at Clarence Street.

Meantime, some of the pedestrian walkways have shifted along Dundas Street but the city is working to maintain access to businesses. However, as of Monday, pedestrian access is closed on the south side of Dundas from the Market Tower entrance at Richmond Street to the Dollarama entrance, about 50 metres west.

With colder weather fast approaching, the city is allowing for a 24-hour, Monday to Saturday work schedule on what will be London’s first flex street.

City officials note the work won’t continually last 24 hours, six days a week, but the change will allow for crews to conduct evening and overnight work as needed.

