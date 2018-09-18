Man scales crane in downtown London

London police blocked off an area of the downtown Monday night for what they said was a man in distress.

Police were contacted around 7:15 p.m. about a man on a construction site in the area of King Street and Ridout Street. Shortly after 9 p.m. the public was asked to avoid the area while police investigated the situation, officers said.

Police along with fire crews and emergency services were on the scene, police said.

Emergency personnel sources confirmed to 980 CFPL that a man climbed a crane in the area blocked off by police.

The crane is located on a Tricar construction site.

Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the situation had been resolved peacefully, police said.

Police have not said whether charges will be laid.

This incident comes just over a month after a similar incident near Toronto’s waterfront.

A woman managed to elude security, hop over a fenced-off area and make her way up the crane, police said.

Emergency crews were able to apprehend the woman and bring her safely to the ground. She has since been charged with mischief.