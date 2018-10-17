Police investigating random Exchange District assault

A 42-year-old man was viciously assaulted on the sidewalk Tuesday night near William Avenue and King Street, say police.

Police responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. and found the man suffering serious upper-body injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The victim, an instructor at nearby Red River College, was later upgraded to stable condition. He told police he didn’t say anything to his unknown male attacker, and didn’t know what motivated the attack.

Police, including the Air-1 helicopter and a K-9 unit searched the area, but were unable to find a suspect.

Red River College released a statement Wednesday saying they’re taking immediate measures to increase security around the downtown campus.

“I can share with you that the incident happened last night when our instructor was walking off-campus on his way to catch the bus after his evening classes,” said the college’s president and CEO Paul Vogt in the statement.

Effective Wednesday, the college has extended the hours of its security, as well as adding a daily mobile street patrol unit from 4 p.m. to midnight at its Exchange District facilities.

“RRC security and the college’s Safety and Health Services units will also undertake an in-depth review of the incident and our security procedures to determine if additional measures are needed,” said Vogt.

Investigators are looking to get in touch with anyone who may have witnessed the assault or observed the suspect before or after it took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

