Winnipeg police identify victim of fatal ‘violent assault’ on Pritchard Avenue

Police have identified the man who was found dead in a home on Pritchard Avenue on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the home in the 300-block at about 1:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.

Instead, they found Jason Peter John James, 40, dead inside the residence.

Police said he had been violently assaulted.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508.