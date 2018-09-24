Winnipeg police identify victim of fatal ‘violent assault’ on Pritchard Avenue
A A
Police have identified the man who was found dead in a home on Pritchard Avenue on Saturday.
Police said they were called to the home in the 300-block at about 1:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
Instead, they found Jason Peter John James, 40, dead inside the residence.
READ MORE: Manitoba has highest homicide rate in Canada; violent crime up in both Winnipeg and Manitoba
Police said he had been violently assaulted.
The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.