Alberta man dies in single-vehicle rollover

An Alberta man died Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash south of Edmonton.

Leduc RCMP said the 73-year-old man was driving his vehicle down a hill on Range Road 270 and Township Road 504, which is southwest of the town of Devon, when the car lost control and hit a guardrail, causing the vehicle to roll.

Police said the Calmar, Alta., resident died at the scene.

He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

His identity has not been released.