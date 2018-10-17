Police seek witness in connection with criminal investigation dating back to the 1980s

Police are looking for a man believed to be a witness in connection with a historic criminal investigation.

Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP are looking to speak with Steve Montgomery regarding incidents dating back to 1982 and 1983 in the Blue Mountains area.

READ MORE: Man charged after money taken from pumpkin stand in Adjala-Tosorontio

Police say Montgomery is between the ages of 65 and 75 and is believed to have lived in the Thornbury and Meaford areas in the early 1980s.

According to police, during this time Montgomery worked as a carpenter and woodworker and may have constructed and sold custom wood interiors for sailboats in the area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Montgomery’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).