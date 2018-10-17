Crime
October 17, 2018 11:02 am

Man charged after money taken from pumpkin stand in Adjala-Tosorontio

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A man has been charged after money was taken from a pumpkin stand in Adjala-Tosorontio Township, police say.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Tuesday at around 7 p.m., officers received a report that a man had been caught allegedly removing money from a self-serve pumpkin stand.

Police say the owners of the pumpkin stand suspected money was being taken and decided to monitor it.

Officers say a man was caught allegedly tampering with the cash box.

According to police, the 47-year-old man from Everett has been charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say the accused was released on a promise to appear with a court date scheduled for Nov. 15.

