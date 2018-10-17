What you need to know about cannabis in Saskatchewan

It’s a monumental day for Canadians, recreational marijuana is officially legal as of today (Oct. 17).

If you live in Saskatchewan here is what you need to know.

Minimum age: 19

Where to buy in-person: There will be 51 private-sector retail stores in the province spread through 32 communities including seven in Saskatoon and six in Regina.

How much can you possess?: Each person is allowed to have up to 30 grams on them at a time.

Can you consume in public?: No

Can you grow at home?: You are allowed to grow up to four plants per household, but if you are a renter you may face some restrictions.

Youth: Anyone under the age of 19 caught with fewer than five grams of marijuana will receive a ticket and have their pot seized. If a youth has five or more grams they will face criminal charges.

Driving: No one is allowed to drive while high, if you are driving while impaired on pot it is a criminal offence similar to drinking and driving.

Travel: You are allowed to take 30 grams of marijuana with you on domestic flights, but it’s illegal to take cannabis across the Canadian border, no matter what country you are going to or from.

There are currently no pot shops opened up in Saskatoon and Regina.