Armed student arrested at Selkirk high school

Selkirk RCMP seized a firearm, ammunition, and arrested a 17-year-old high school student Tuesday morning.

Lord Selkirk Regional Comprehensive Secondary School went into lockdown until RCMP took the student into custody.

No students or staff were injured in the incident, and the lockdown has been lifted.

Lord Selkirk principal Martin Ingenmey told parents via email that counsellors and resources will be available at the school if any students or staff need assistance.

The investigation continues and charges are expected.

