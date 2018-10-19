Bob Layton: Mellowing or bellowing?

So, cannabis is now legal.

Some are happy. Some are not.

Those who gathered on the lawn of the legislature due to marijuana every April 20 are delighted, or should I say re-lighted. I still wonder how many of them drove home high after that leafy love-in.

Those with simple possession charges are happy the PM is pushing for pardons.

Cannabis shop owners, who were first on the marijuana mark, are happy and hoping their prices can compete with the black market.

Not all entrepreneurs are smiling today. Some are worried about running out of product.

Police are not all that happy, wondering if the first arrests for marijuana-impaired drivers will get tossed.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson says he is furious the city is picking up most of the expense for administration and enforcement. He wants more money from the province of Alberta.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Ottawa is putting people at risk by rushing this through.

Whew, it shows how much I know.

I thought having all this THC in the air was supposed to make everybody mellow.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.