Pot legalization will mean more corporate money for marijuana research: UBC scientist

With recreational marijuana becoming legal in Canada on Wednesday, a Vancouver medical researcher says there will be more corporate money to go around.

But, UBC scientist M.J. Milloy with the B.C. Centre for Substance Use says many will be vying for that money.

“With the advent of the cannabis market and cannabis producers, some of them have taken the lead in funding research. Research funding for science and for academics has always been competitive, and it remains very competitive.”

And he says, as always, there is awareness of potential industry influence in academia and research.

“Protections are in place to ensure that the institution and the researchers do the science and report the science, wherever it takes us.”

Milloy says universities are well-versed in maintaining independence while receiving corporate dollars.