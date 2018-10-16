OPP officer charged with domestic assault

Ontario Provincial Police say a 15-year member of the force has been charged with domestic assault.

According to Orillia OPP, on Oct. 11 just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic incident allegedly involving an officer.

Police say the alleged incident occurred while the officer was off-duty.

According to police, the provincial constable has been charged with one count of domestic assault and has been suspended with pay.

Police say the accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Nov. 27.