Axe throwers make their way to Lethbridge aiming for spot in nationals

About 30 of the most talented axe throwers in Western Canada were in Lethbridge over the weekend looking to chuck their way into a national championship.

While anyone could sign up for this high-level competition, most competitors, including Allen and Sherry Silvaggio, started throwing for fun.

READ MORE: Saskatoon axe throwing business the latest in unconventional entertainment

“She heard [about this competition] through work I guess,” Allen said. “So I thought we’d check it out and it turned out to be a lot of fun.”

“We thought we’d try something a little off-key,” Sherry said, “something where we could get out as a couple and [something to] make us laugh — and it did all that.”

Ladies and gentlemen, sharpen your axes! True North Axe Throwing is hosting a regional tournament where the winner will get a berth in the national championships in Toronto #yql #Lethbridge pic.twitter.com/N5xBpShfo3 — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) October 14, 2018

The winner of the tournament receives a few hundred dollars and a berth at the axe-throwing nationals in Toronto next year.

More than 1,000 of the world’s best throwers will be vying for more than $16,000 at the National Axe Throwing Championships.

WATCH: An anti-Valentine’s Day with Bad Axe Throwing

Those who practise the hobby regularly say it isn’t hard to learn.

“Anyone can come and be competitive, whether you’re a 12-year-old throwing an axe for the first time or our oldest person who has ever come here is 84,” True North Axe Throwing owner Tanner Kenney said. “As long as you kind of have a little bit of fine motor skills, you are able to go chuck an axe.”

READ MORE: Local fundraiser hits the target on rare blood disease

Allen and Sherry said they only started throwing axes about a year ago as a way to bond.Now, they say they play every week.