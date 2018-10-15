London police asking public for help to ID man wanted for assault on Barney’s patio

More than two months after the incident, London police are appealing to the public in hopes of identifying a man wanted in an assault investigation.

READ MORE: Police seek help identifying man wanted in north London firearms probe

According to police, a male was assaulted at Barney’s patio on Richmond Street near Pall Mall Street back on Monday, Aug. 6.

The victim suffered minor injuries after being punched in the face.

Police have released two small photographs of the suspect and describe him as a 30- 35-year-old white man with a large build and dark hair. He was wearing an Adidas baseball hat, black T-shirt, pink shorts and flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or anonymously online.