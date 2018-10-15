OPP looking for witnesses to fatal crash in Welland

Provincial police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate a fatal crash in Welland.

Last Wednesday night’s crash between two cars and a motorcycle claimed the life of a 45-year-old Welland man.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene while a 45-year-old woman who was on the bike remains in hospital.

OPP say one of the drivers fled the scene on foot but was arrested by Niagara police about an hour later.

Brooke Eden, 27, from Wainfleet has been charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.