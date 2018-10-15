Investigators yet to examine Irving Oil refinery blast site, area remains ‘hot zone’

A week after a fiery explosion at Canada’s largest oil refinery rocked the east side of Saint John, N.B., investigators say they have yet to examine the blast site because it remains a “hot zone.”

At least four workers received minor injuries on Oct. 8 as swirling flames and black smoke rose into the sky above the sprawling Irving Oil refinery, which produces more than 320,000 barrels of refined products every day.

READ MORE: ‘We’re very grateful’: No serious injuries following explosion at Saint John refinery

Workers hit by the explosion reported hearing a loud hissing sound from a diesel treating unit before they were engulfed in a wall of flames.

WorkSafe NB, the Crown corporation that oversees the province’s Occupational Health and Safety Act, was called in to determine the cause of the blast.

A spokeswoman for the agency says the site of the explosion remains off limits for safety reasons, but WorkSafe is continuing to take photos of the surrounding area and interview witnesses.

WATCH: Flames billowed into the air on Monday in Saint John, New Brunswick as a fire raged at Irving Oil following reports of an explosion.

At the time of the explosion, there were as many as 3,000 workers at the refinery, many of them contractors performing maintenance.