Charges laid after naked man seen multiple times around Western University

A London man is facing charges following a series of indecent acts in the area surrounding Western University.
On three separate occasions between Sept. 26 and Oct. 11, police say a naked man was observed in the area.
As a result of the investigation, a 58-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of committing an indecent act.
The suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance in London on Oct. 29.
Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have encountered a similar situation in the area, but has not yet reported the incident, to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
