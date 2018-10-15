Crime
October 15, 2018 2:09 pm

Charges laid after naked man seen multiple times around Western University

By Reporter  Global News

An undated file photo of a London police cruiser.

980 CFPL File
A London man is facing charges following a series of indecent acts in the area surrounding Western University.

On three separate occasions between Sept. 26 and Oct. 11, police say a naked man was observed in the area.

As a result of the investigation, a 58-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of committing an indecent act.

The suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance in London on Oct. 29.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have encountered a similar situation in the area, but has not yet reported the incident, to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.

