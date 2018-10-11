Woodstock police issue suspect description in indecent act probe

Woodstock police are releasing new details about a male suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation in the city involving a man who allegedly exposed himself to two women.

Police said the two separate incidents occurred on Tuesday, one at around 8 a.m., the other around 2:30 p.m. Both occurred in the central area of Woodstock.

The suspect has been described as a male in his late twenties or early thirties, with long, dirty brown hair that is shaved at the sides with a “man-bun” style on top.

He is described as muscular, approximately five feet five inches, with a full stubble-style beard, wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt, black jogging pants, and carrying a black gym bag.

On Thursday, Woodstock police said the male is also described as having several tattoos located on his body. They also released an image of the male party of interest.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is urged to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).