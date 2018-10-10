Crime
October 10, 2018 10:44 am

Police release suspect description after man exposes himself to 2 women in Woodstock

By Reporter  Global News
Woodstock Police cruiser.

Woodstock Police cruiser.

980 CFPL File Photo
Woodstock police have released a suspect description after a man allegedly exposed himself to two different women on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the first incident happened at around 8 a.m. and the second happened at around 2:30 p.m. Both incidents occurred in the central area of the city.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s with long dirty brown hair, shaved at the side with a “man-bun” style on top. He’s muscular, approximately five-feet-five-inches tall with a full stubble-style beard.

Police say he was wearing a dark coloured T-shirt with black jogging pants and carrying a black gym bag around his shoulders.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is urged to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

