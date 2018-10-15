Guelph police arrest ‘baby stroller bandits’

Guelph police say two people, whom they are calling the “Baby Stroller Bandits,” are facing theft charges after several vehicles were broken into just after midnight on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Paisley and Edinburgh roads for reports of two people going through vehicles and pushing a baby stroller.

The two suspects were tracked down and a large amount of stolen property along with break-in tools were found in the stroller, police said in a news release.

A 35-year-old Guelph woman and a 46-year-old Guelph man were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of break-in tools and trespassing.

Guelph police referred to the two suspects as the “Baby Stroller Bandits” in their news release.

Both will appear in court in November.