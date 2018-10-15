ATV riders found safe and sound in South Okanagan

Four people who got lost in the wilderness in the South Okanagan have been found safe and sound.

The foursome was riding ATVs (all terrain vehicles) in the hills east of Summerland Saturday evening when they got lost.

They were part of a group of people camping west of Summerland.

It was around 5 p.m. when four of them went out on what was supposed to be a short ride.

When they failed to return to their camping headquarters a few hours later, two other ATVers went out looking for them.

However, the pair was not able to locate them and ended up calling RCMP.

The police then enlisted the help of Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR).

Search crews headed out around midnight to the well-known ATV use area.

“We knew where the group was but getting to them through the myriad of trails was difficult,” search manager Richard Terry said. “The area is like a spider web”.

It was around 5 a.m. Sunday when the PENSAR team finally located the ATVers and was able to guide them back out of the area safely.

PENSAR said the ATVers are from out of the region and were not familiar with the area, adding that they became disoriented as it became dark.

None of the lost riders were injured but were found cold and tired.