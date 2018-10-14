Two-vehicle collision near Willowbrook, Sask. leaves one man dead

One man is dead following a two-vehicle collision involving four males near Willowbrook, Sask. on Saturday.

At about 3 p.m, Yorkton Rural RCMP responded to reports of a collision between an SUV and truck in the northbound lane of Highway 47, just north of the town.

READ MORE: Collision near Maple Creek, Sask., leaves 50-year-old woman dead

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck was taken to Yorkton Hospital with undetermined injuries.

One of the truck’s two passengers was transported to Melville Hospital with unknown injuries, while the second occupant was transported to a Regina hospital via STARS.

READ MORE: Police respond to collision near Moose Jaw, involving semi carrying groceries

After being blocked off while police investigated, Highway 47 was re-opened shortly before 10 p.m.

Yorkton Rural RCMP continue to investigate.