Saanich nanny facing new child sex charges

A Saanich nanny is facing a slew of new sex charges involving children.

Court documents reveal Johnathon Lee Robichaud has been charged with 11 more offences, including sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, accessing and possessing child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Robichaud, 30, was initially charged in September after a parent came forward with allegations their nanny had committed sexual offences against their two young sons.

A police investigation identified Robichaud as the suspect — along with a large number of sexually suggestive images involving kids.

Last month, police identified at least one more potential victim and launched an appeal for anyone else who believed their child may have been at risk to come forward.

Police say Robichaud has lived in the Greater Victoria area for some time and has held a number of jobs involving children, including youth groups, church groups, child care facilities and before- and after-school care programs.

Out of an abundance of caution, police are also asking anyone whose child has been alone with Robichaud to contact Saanich police at 1-250-475-4756.