Saanich man charged after sexual assaults at Victoria residential care facility

A man is in custody following an investigation into alleged sexual assaults at a residential care facility in Victoria, police said.

Amado Ceniza, a 39-year-old man from Saanich, faces four charges of sexual assault as well as four counts of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

Ceniza worked at the residential care facility located in the 1400-block of Hillside Avenue. The facility immediately suspended Ceniza and notified the authorities once they learned of the alleged offences, police said.

Police said they have spoken to three victims, but believe there may be more who have yet to come forward.

Investigators are urging anyone who has been the victim of a crime to call them at 250-995-7654.