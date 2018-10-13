Kelowna playing host to world mixed curling championship

The Kelowna Curling Club will have a cosmopolitan feel to it this week, as athletes from around the globe are in the Okanagan this week competing in the world mixed curling championship.

The week-long event began today, Saturday, October 13th, and runs until Saturday, October 20th. In all, there are 35 teams: Australia, Austria, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, Turkey, the United States and Wales.

Canada is in Pool D, along with Austria, Hungary, Japan, Norway, New Zealand, Slovenia and Slovakia. Generally, Canada will play just once a day, with playoffs taking place on Friday and Saturday.

Tournament action began this morning, including Canada defeating Austria 10-2 in six ends at noon. At 8 p.m. tonight, Canada will play Slovenia. On Sunday, Canada will play Norway at noon.

Representing Canada is a foursome from Thornhill, Ont.: skip Michael Anderson, third Danielle Inglis, second Sean Harrison and lead Lauren Harrison. The coach is Jim Waite.

Anderson’s squad won the right to represent Canada by winning the national championship in Swan River, Man., last November. Anderson’s squad beat Quebec 7-3 in the final. British Columbia’s Tom Buchy team of Kimberley finished with a 3-3 record at those nationals and didn’t make the playoffs.

For more about the 2018 World Mixed Curling Championship at the Kelowna Curling Club, click here.