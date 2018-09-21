Jennifer Jones curling team accept Canadian Sport Award

The gold-medal Jennifer Jones curling team was presented the “Winter Team of the Year” award at an award show Thursday.

The Canadian Sport Awards were held in Ottawa, giving Canadian athletes recognition for their hard work.

Two of the teammates from Winnipeg accepted the award on behalf of the Jones team.

Winnipeg’s Jill Officer and Kaitlyn Lawes were there to accept the award.

It was presented by former Humboldt Bronco Ryan Straschnitzki.

Jill Officer also received the “True Sport Award” for her sportsmanship.