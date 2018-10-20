This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: October 13

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

What impact could the CAQ have on minority communities in Quebec?​

Since the election of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) on October 1st, premier-elect François Legault has insisted his priorities will be education, the economy and health care.

But he also wasted no time re-stating his party’s commitment to ban people in authority in Quebec from wearing religious symbols.

That includes judges, police officers and teachers.

Legault even affirmed that he will invoke the notwithstanding clause to override Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms to get it done.

Geoffrey Chambers of the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) had some harsh criticism of those ideas and shares his position with Global’s Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard.

Côte Saint-Luc one step closer to winning $10M contest

Côte Saint-Luc is an official finalist for the federal Smart Cities Challenge.

Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and City Councillor Dida Berku join Global News senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about their proposal, which focuses on bringing technology into the homes of seniors to decrease feelings of loneliness and isolation.

The Fitz-Patrick Sisters to perform in Montreal

The Montreal-based gospel duo has been touring North America, taking part in various Gospel events and concerts. The Fitz-Patrick Sisters join senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss their career and upcoming Montreal performance.

—With files from Jamie Orchard and Annabelle Olivier