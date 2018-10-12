Warrant issued for man seen in Tim Hortons ‘Iced Capp attack’ video

A B.C.-wide warrant has been issued for a man allegedly captured on video in an altercation at a Tim Hortons in New Westminster last month.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Alan Sam Deguillaume, who is wanted for alleged assault and mischief.

READ MORE: New West police release video of Tim Hortons customer wanted in alleged Iced Capp attack

The incident happened on Sept. 6, at the chain’s Carnarvon Street location.

Deguillaume complained to staff that they had given him the wrong order, before pouring the drink on the counter, according to police.

A BC wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 28 year old Alan Sam Deguillaume. Mr. Deguillaume is wanted for assault and mischief. If you see him please call 911. #NewWest #vancity pic.twitter.com/7JMwEkwqOz — New West Police (@NewWestPD) October 13, 2018

He then allegedly verbally abused staff and pushed the cash register off the counter.

Police also alleged that Deguillaume kicked and punched another customer who tried to intervene on behalf of staff.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons ‘deeply concerned’ about video showing disturbing incident in B.C. restaurant

In the video, a man can be seen pacing back and forth in front of the restaurant’s counter and exchanging heated words with a staff member.

He then pours a drink out on the counter and kicks a wall before violently pushing the point of sale terminal off the counter.

Police are asking anyone who sees Deguillaume to call 911.