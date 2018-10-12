Some Saint John residents evacuated following natural gas leak

Evacuations were issued for a part of Saint John Friday night due to a natural gas leak.

In a statement, the City of Saint John said police, fire and Enbridge Gas are responding to a two-inch underground natural gas leak a Prince William and Princess streets in the city’s uptown.

“Residents within a one block radius have been evacuated, and roads surrounding the leak have been closed,” the city stated.

“We ask people to stay clear of the area until further notice.”

READ MORE: N.S. premier commends Irving’s handling of Saint John refinery explosion

Power has been shut off within the one block radius. Police said additional power outages should be expected.

The gas was first detected by a citizen who reported it around 4:30 p.m.

Crews are cleaning up equipment at the site & residents will be able to return home SHORTLY. An update will be sent once evacuation has been lifted.

At this time, the gas leak has been repaired, two clean sweeps have been completed with zero readings and power has been restored. — City of Saint John (@cityofsaintjohn) October 12, 2018

Residents are advised that the smell of mercaptan (rotten cabbage smell) will linger for the evening as it was used as an odourant added to the gas for detection. Mercaptan is natural substance that poses no risk to public health or safety. — City of Saint John (@cityofsaintjohn) October 12, 2018