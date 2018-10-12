Some Saint John residents evacuated following natural gas leak

Evacuations were issued for a part of Saint John Friday night due to a natural gas leak.
In a statement, the City of Saint John said police, fire and Enbridge Gas are responding to a two-inch underground natural gas leak a Prince William and Princess streets in the city’s uptown.
“Residents within a one block radius have been evacuated, and roads surrounding the leak have been closed,” the city stated.
“We ask people to stay clear of the area until further notice.”
Power has been shut off within the one block radius. Police said additional power outages should be expected.
The gas was first detected by a citizen who reported it around 4:30 p.m.
