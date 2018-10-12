Dashcam video captures near head-on crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Chilling dashcam video from a passenger bus recorded the terrifying moments when a commercial tractor-trailer veered into the oncoming lane and nearly caused a head-on crash.

It happened on the Trans-Canada highway about three kilometres east of Revelstoke.

Revelstoke RCMP say the defensive driving of a charter bus driver in all likelihood saved many lives as there were only a few minor injuries.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision between the commercial truck and the passenger bus around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7.

The coach had eight people on board when RCMP say it was struck by the commercial tractor-trailer. An examination of the scene and dashcam footage showed that the eastbound bus was hit when the westbound truck approached a curve and crossed over into the eastbound lane – directly in the path of the bus.

The extremely close call occurred on an undivided two-lane section of Highway 1 and RCMP credit the coach driver’s evasive action for averting a major head-on collision.

The commercial tractor-trailer operator was issued a violation ticket under the Provincial MVA.

Citing the “recent volume of commercial vehicle incidents in the area,” Revelstoke RCMP and BC RCMP Traffic Services are reminding motorists to stick to the posted speed limit and drive to road conditions.